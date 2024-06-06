FOOTBALL: Elie Gibs wins the Primary Schools Tournament! | FAXINFO

More than 70 young budding footballers (girls and boys) participated last Wednesday at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium in the Primary Schools tournament organized by the First Degree Education Sports Union (USEP) of the Northern Islands, in collaboration with the League of Saint-Martin.

This tournament bringing together the CM1 and CM2 classes from the different primary schools in the region took place in good humor and fair play under the watchful eye of Gilles Petit, technical advisor to the League and the sports presenter, Yannick Bellechasse. Throughout the morning, the matches continued, with players giving the best of themselves to bring victory to their school.

It was ultimately Elie Gibs (Grand-Case) who won the tournament ahead of Clair Saint-Maximin (Quartier d'Orléans), Marie-Antoinette Richards (Rambaud) winning the small final against Emile Choisy (Concordia).

A big congratulations to all the students, the Saint-Martin league and Volodia Rennela, USEP referent for this great event held in an excellent state of mind. _AF

Classification :

1st) Elie Gibs

2nd) Clair Saint-Maximin

3rd) Marie-Antoinette Richards

4th) Emie Choisy

5th) Omer Arrondell

6th) Hervé Williams

7th) Aline Hanson

