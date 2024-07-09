FOOTBALL (EURO 2024): France – Spain and Netherlands – England, two tempting posters on the program for the ½ finals | FAXINFO

Last Friday, the Blues validated their ticket to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 thanks to their victory against Portugal, on penalties. Now, they are preparing for the clash on Tuesday July 9, against Spain, with a place in the final at stake.

France – Spain: a stylistic opposition

This meeting will see two selections with opposing tendencies clash on the lawn of the Allianz Arena in Munich. While the Blues arrived at this stage of the competition thanks to their defensive solidity, Spain offered a more polished game offensively. Young stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, as well as midfielders Fabian Ruiz, Rodri and Dani Olmo, have shown an attractive face since the start of the competition. Unfortunately for the Spaniards, they will be without Pedri (injured), Carvajal and Le Normand (suspended). As for the Blues, Didier Deschamps will be able to count on his entire squad, with the return of Adrien Rabiot from suspension. It remains to be seen whether the former Parisian will be part of the starting XI, while Camavinga performed well against the Portuguese.

The Netherlands challenge England

In the other semi-final, the players of the “Oranje” selection will have to overcome a formidable England team. Led by Switzerland following a goal from Embolo (75th), the British equalized thanks to Shaka at the end of the match (80th). They then snatched their qualification on penalties (1-1, 5 tab to 3). From now on, the Three Lions will cross swords with the Netherlands, winners of Turkey (2-1). Ronald Koeman's men were also led by the Turks after Akaydin's opener (35th). But De Vrij and Müldür, against his camp, allowed the Dutch to qualify for the last four of this Euro. _AF

The program of the ½ finals:

Tuesday July 9 at 15 p.m.: Spain – France

Wednesday July 10 at 15 p.m.: Netherlands – England

