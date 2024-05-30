FOOTBALL (EURO 2024): Saint-Martin ready to vibrate with the French team! | FAXINFO

From June 14 to July 14, the many football fans on the island will live to the rhythm of EURO 2024 in Germany. With hopefully a 3rd coronation for the French team on July 14, National Day!

After losing their World Cup and Nations League titles, Didier Deschamps' gang begins the quest for a third EURO trophy for France in Germany. The Blues triumphed at home in 1984, then in Belgium and the Netherlands in 2000.

After two preparation matches, on June 5 in Metz against Luxembourg then against Canada on June 9 in Bordeaux, the Blues will start the Euro on June 17 against Austria in Düsseldorf. They will face the Netherlands on June 21 in Leipzig in a meeting which should unleash passions on both sides of the island, and will close this group stage against Poland on June 26 in Dortmund.

The coach, Didier Deschamps, who has won everything at the head of the Blues except the Euro, has revealed his list of 25 players. If he did not deviate from his principles by calling on his usual framework and a group close to that called for the last World Cup, the boss of the Blues surprised his world with the return after two years of absence of the tireless midfielder N'Golo Kanté.

All that remains is to wish the best to this French team which will once again thrill its many supporters present in Saint-Martin, all ready to relive great emotions as in the not-so-distant past!

Find all the news from the European Nations Championship, calendar, results, presentation of the teams, the journey of the Blues, prediction competition in our Special Euro 2024 magazine which will be published soon. _AF

The list of players selected by Didier Deschamps

Guardians: Alphonse Areola, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss, Théo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Ferland Mendy, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Antoine Griezmann, N'Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaire-Emery

Attackers: Bradley Barcola, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram

