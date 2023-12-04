FOOTBALL / Nations League: direction League B for the selection of Saint-Martin, a first! | FAXINFO

Thanks to its convincing victory obtained in Bonaire during the last day of the qualifying phases of League C of the Nations League Concacaf zone, the Saint-Martin selection will play next season on the upper level, in this case in League B !

Stéphane Auvray's men can be legitimately satisfied with the work accomplished during their qualifying phases counting for the Nations League. Against Bonaire, the Saint-Martin selection played a perfect match, winning four to zero thanks to goals from R. Gentes (3rd and 45th), K. Lebon (13th) and J. Richardson (46th).

At the end of the match, the Saint-Martin footballers were able to properly celebrate this new victory, synonymous with accession to League B of the Nations League.

The president of the Saint-Martin Football League, Aristide Conner, did not did not fail to congratulate his team which carried the colors of Saint-Martin loud and clear in the Caribbean. “Following the victory of our U15 champions this summer, our territory was once again brilliantly represented by our Senior team. For the first time in our history, we qualified for League B of the Nations League. Thus, November 23, 2023 will remain an important milestone in the development of our discipline in the region. I would like to warmly thank the players, the coach and all the staff for this magnificent journey, without forgetting all the training clubs. Thanks to you and your performances, you have put our territory in the spotlight. Thank you for representing our values ​​and colors so well.” _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-nations-league-direction-la-ligue-b-pour-la-selection-de-saint-martin-une-premiere/