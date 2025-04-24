For Parents & Kids: Avoid standing near speakers to prevent hearing loss | Government of Sint Maarten

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), urges the population, especially adults, parents, and guardians to be aware that exposure to loud music can cause hearing damage, especially in young children, and as such it is important to protect them from loud pitches, tones and in general overly loud music.

Avoid these as much as possible and avoid standing in close proximity of speakers of sound trucks.

Noise, like all sounds, is measured by the intensity and frequency of the sound waves that hit the ear. The unit used to measure the volume of sound is the decibel (dB). The greater the number of decibels, the louder the noise and the more harmful it is to the ears.

Environmental noise exposure, such as road traffic, aircraft and/or sudden high-level noise, is associated with a range of health outcomes in children.

Children demonstrate annoyance responses to noise, and noise is also related to lower well-being and stress responses, such as increased levels of adrenaline and noradrenaline.

Prolonged exposure can result in damage, which can be irreversible, and parents and guardians are being advised to pay attention to this during the Carnival parade.

Hearing loss may be mild, moderate, severe, or profound. It can affect one ear or both ears and leads to difficulty in hearing conversational speech or loud sounds.

CPS advises parents to monitor their children during Carnival activities that they don’t stand near speakers with loud music as this could be damaging to the child’s ear.

Take the following steps to minimize the risks and protect your child from the physical and psychological effects of noise: Ensure that he or she wears child-sized hearing protection, such as earplugs or earmuffs, during noisy activities and events. Limit the amount of time spent on noisy activities.

Instruct him or her to walk away from sources of loud noises. Have your child’s hearing tested if he/she routinely participates in noisy activities, such as playing an instrument or attending musical activities or sporting events.

For more information call CPS at 542-1122, 542-1222, 542-1322 and 542-1570; or email surveillance@sintmaartengov.org​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/For-Parents-Kids-Avoid-standing-near-speakers-to-prevent-hearing-loss2.aspx