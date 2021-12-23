For SXM Resistance, “when the time comes, we will have to be accountable! “- Faxinfo
By bailiff or by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt, SXM Resistance sent thirteen personalities from the political and socioeconomic worlds * a letter including several documents showing the side effects of vaccination and thus forcing them to take responsibility.
Since its creation in July, the SXM Resistance movement denounces the vaccine obligation and tries to convince of the dangers of "injections". He organized several public information meetings and met with local authorities to explain his point of view and arguments to them.
Today, members of the movement have decided to collect their research, including a 38-page excerpt from a confidential Pfizer company document, obtained by the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), and send it to local and national authorities. .
"When the return to reason will have permeated each of us, no one will be able to invoke the sentence of immunity: I did not know", they conceive. “When the time comes, we will have to be accountable! », They assure.
* The recipients of the mail by judicial officer: the territorial delegate of the ARS Saint-Barthélemy Saint-Martin, the director of the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital, the prefect of Saint-Martin, the president of the Collectivity, the vice -rector, the president of the CCISM, the president of the Association of traders of Marigot, the president of the Tourism Club, the president of Metimer, the representative of the FIPCOM Saint-Martin.
The recipients of the mail by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt: the President of the Republic, the Ministers of Health and Overseas, the Director of ARS Valérie Denux.
