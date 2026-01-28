Forbes.com spotlights JW Marriott St. Maarten’s Hibiscus Spa for showcasing local talent and island-made products | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–A new feature published on Forbes.com highlights JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa’s Hibiscus Spa for weaving local talent and locally made products into its wellness experiences, positioning the spa as an example of how travel wellness is shifting toward place-based storytelling, sustainability, and community partnerships.

The Hibiscus Spa blends traditional spa therapies with island-inspired elements, including treatments that incorporate local fruits, flowers, and botanical products. The feature notes the spa’s range of services, including massages, facials, body scrubs, wraps, and Ayurvedic treatments, along with amenities such as a relaxation area and thermal experiences. The resort describes Hibiscus Spa as a signature on-property wellness offering, with specialty treatment rooms and a relaxation area available by appointment.

The Forbes feature credits Spa Manager Murielle Parotte-Van Henneigen with steering the spa’s local direction and keeping the menu fresh, including through partnerships that spotlight St. Maarten-made products. Among the local brands referenced are Scent by K, which the article says produces handcrafted body oils, scrubs, and butters inspired by Caribbean botanicals, and St. Maarten Nectar, a St. Maarten-based skincare company that highlights natural, vegan products. The story also references candles by Aroma Island, which describes its home fragrance line as designed in St. Maarten.

A key highlight is the Hibiscus Signature Treatment, described as a full-body massage using a locally made Sweet Hibiscus Body Oil and heated Himalayan salt stones, alongside reflexology techniques and nourishing oils such as avocado and sweet almond. Parotte-Van Henneigen is quoted describing the approach as combining multiple methods while keeping the experience rooted in local elements.

The feature also points to the spa’s broader wellness direction, including the introduction of exclusive energy and healing experiences led by Cheryl Williams, described in the article as a local certified energy healer. It notes a 90-minute session called “Sacred Reset,” presented as an option for guests seeking calm, reflection, and a slower pace in response to burnout and always-on routines.

The Hibiscus Spa’s menu also includes treatments designed to address sun and skin recovery, and it references the spa’s use of multiple product lines, alongside its focus on mindfulness and guest well-being.

Photo caption: Spa Manager Murielle Parotte-Van Henneigen (top) and Cheryl Williams.

