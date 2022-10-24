FORE Îles Du Nord celebrates | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Established in St. Maarten for 25 years, the training center FORE Îles Du Nord (FORE IDN) continues to reinvent itself and develop for the youth of St. Maarten. As proof, FORE IDN celebrates the first anniversary of its apprenticeship contract and takes this opportunity to thank its partners and congratulate the graduated apprentices.

The apprenticeship contract, which is aimed at young people aged 16 to 29, allows the apprentice to follow a work-study program in a company with one week of classes per month at the training center and three weeks in the company for a period of one year. FORE IDN acts as a facilitator between the future apprentice and the recruiting company with support and follow-up from the beginning to the end. The success of this program is evident: 80% of the waiter’s Professional Title (TP) students passed the exam and three contracts were signed at the end of the program.

For this section, FORE IDN would like to thank its partner companies Coco Beach, Yellow Sub, Enjoy, Kontiki, Hommage Hotel, and Lulu’s Corner, as well as La Villa Royale in Grand-Case which welcomed the apprentices for their exam. Cedric, manager of the Yellow Sub and partner of FORE IDN, was particularly keen to share his experience as a tutor to Madrena Pierre and Geraldina De La Cruz, both FORE IDN apprentices, and both passed the exam. The Yellow Sub manager describes Madrena and Geraldina as committed and willing apprentices with a real professional crush on Madrena, whom he describes as a “nugget” who perfectly represents the Friendly Island with her smile and unforgettable service. At the end of her apprenticeship, Madrena chose to continue this beautiful collaboration with the Yellow Sub by signing a contract with them.

Cedric said he was delighted to have trusted FORE IDN and plans to repeat the apprenticeship in the coming months. Another promotion that deserves congratulations is the group of graduates of the TP Building Electrician whose training was financed by Pôle Emploi with 90% success in the exam, two contract proposals in Saint-Barthélemy, and future business creations. FORE IDN would like to thank the trainer Alain Miquel and Martine Beldor, elected representative of the Pôle Formation de la Collectivité, who was present when the results were announced. If the training for the TP Cuisiner is still ongoing for the twelve apprentices distributed in twelve restaurants of the French part of the island, FORE IDN thanks the Caisse Territoriale des Œuvres Scolaires (CTOS) and its director Mr. Bryan for providing the premises and the equipment of the Central Kitchen for the apprentices cooks.

This partnership has greatly contributed to the prosperity of this apprenticeship in cooking, a great first on the territory of Saint-Martin. For the TP Secretary class that ended in August, three employment contracts were signed at the end of the course with a 60% success rate. And finally, for the TP Vendor training which ended last July with 100% success, eight work contracts were signed at the end of the apprenticeship period. Congratulations to them. The entire FORE IDN team is proud and happy to have contributed to the development of these young people from St. Martin through their apprenticeship contract and the quality of their support. The training center also thanks Mission Locale, Pôle Emploi, AKTO, and of course the Collectivité de Saint-Martin.

Information: 0590 87 41 20

18 Rue Canne à Sucre in Hope Estate

www.fore.fr

The post FORE Îles Du Nord celebrates appeared first on Faxinfo.