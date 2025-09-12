Foresee Foundation Welcomes new board members and team additions | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Foresee Foundation has announced a series of new appointments to its Board and team, signaling a strengthened commitment to community development and organizational growth.

At the Board level, the Foundation is pleased to introduce Felisha Aakster as Secretary and Dwight Williams as Treasurer and Vice-President. Aakster, with her background in non-formal education, youth engagement, and program development across St. Maarten, the wider Dutch Caribbean, and the Netherlands, will play a vital role in guiding the Foundation’s organizational development and capacity-building strategies. Williams, a Financial Consultant with over 19 years of experience in the local financial sector, brings expertise in banking, institutional financing, and accounting policies.

The Executive Board also welcomes Ludmila Duncan as its new Co-Director. Based in the Netherlands, Duncan will represent Foresee Foundation internationally while contributing to the NGO sector in St. Maarten and lending her expertise to several Foundation projects. A former Member of Parliament, respected consultant, and researcher, Duncan’s leadership and extensive network will help broaden the Foundation’s regional and global reach.

Alongside these Board appointments, the Foundation has expanded its operational team. Ashma Berkel, a dedicated advocate for vulnerable groups, has joined as Office Manager, providing logistical support across the NPOwer program and other initiatives. Sahar Thomson, a young professional from St. Maarten, has taken on the role of Island Team Lead for the Strengthening Families Together program—a three-year initiative involving St. Maarten, Curaçao, and Aruba, supported by Oranje Fonds and Stichting Kinderpostzegels. Thomson is also contributing to the Foundation’s digital innovation efforts, bringing new energy and perspectives to multiple projects.

Foresee Foundation takes this opportunity to express sincere gratitude to Rajesh Chintaman, who concluded his tenure after nearly four years of dedicated service. The organization also extends appreciation to all past Board members whose contributions have laid the groundwork for this new phase of governance and operational growth.

With its refreshed Board leadership and an expanding team of professionals, Foresee Foundation is poised to continue advancing its mission of empowering civil society through inclusive, innovative, and impactful programs.

In photo from left: Dwight Williams – Treasurer/Vice-President; Jose Verschueren-Sommers – Co-Founder/General Director; Felisha Aakster – Secretary; Sahar Thomson – Island Team Lead, Strengthening Families Together and Digital Innovation; Ludmila Duncan – Co-Director (virtually from the Netherlands); Leonaris Lloyd – President; Ashma Berkel – Office Manager, NPOwer Coordination; Krish Budhrani – Board Member; Rajesh Chintaman – Former Co-Director and Project Team Member. Not in the picture: Kevin “Suppa” Petrona – long-time project team membersince 2013 involved in nearly all projects.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/foresee-foundation-welcomes-new-board-members-and-team-additions