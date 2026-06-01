Forge Fitness SXM BV celebrates three years of fitness, community, and growth | The Peoples Tribune

COLE BAY-–Forge Fitness SXM recently celebrated its third anniversary, marking three years of helping individuals across St. Maarten become healthier, stronger, and more confident through fitness.

The occasion was celebrated with the gym's annual Murph Challenge, a tradition that brings together members, visiting athletes, friends, and supporters for a morning built around perseverance, teamwork, and community spirit.

Throughout the day, participants of varying ages and fitness levels took on the workout, encouraging one another from start to finish. For many, the event served as a reminder that fitness is not reserved for elite athletes, but is something that can be adapted and made accessible to anyone willing to take the first step.

Since opening its doors in 2023, Forge Fitness SXM has grown into a community where people come not only to train, but to support one another, build confidence, and create lasting friendships.

"People often think they need to get fit before joining a gym," said Stanley Mourillon, Managing Director of Forge Fitness SXM. "The reality is the opposite. You come as you are. Every workout can be scaled, every movement can be adapted, and every person starts somewhere. What we're most proud of after three years isn't the gym itself, it's the community that has been built inside it."

He added, "Whether you're training for competition, trying to lose weight, improve your health, or simply looking for a positive environment, there is a place for you here. That's what Forge has always been about."

As Forge Fitness SXM looks ahead to the future, the organization remains committed to making fitness accessible, building community connections, and helping people discover that they are capable of more than they think.

The gym extends its sincere appreciation to its members, coaches, volunteers, and supporters whose trust and dedication have made the past three years possible.

About Forge Fitness SXM

Forge Fitness SXM is a community-focused fitness facility located in Cole Bay, St. Maarten, offering functional fitness, strength and conditioning, Olympic weightlifting, youth programs, and specialty fitness classes designed to support individuals of all fitness levels.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/forge-fitness-sxm-bv-celebrates-three-years-of-fitness-community-and-growth