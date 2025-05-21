Forging Stronger Ties: Sint Maarten and BVI Chart a Unified Path Forward | Government of Sint Maarten

The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, officially welcomed the Premier of the British Virgin Islands (BVI), the Honorable Dr. Natalio Wheatley, to Sint Maarten on Monday, May 19, 2025, setting the stage for a new era of strategic regional cooperation and development.

The official visit, held at Simpson Bay Resort, was organized and coordinated by the Ministry of General Affairs of Sint Maarten, the cabinet of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of the Premier of the British Virgin Islands. The day’s program began with a ceremonial photo moment and a bilateral meeting between both leaders. The discussions centered on mutual priorities such as maritime trade, agriculture, tourism, and financial services — all critical pillars aligned with the national development vision of Sint Maarten and the sustainable growth agenda of the BVI.

“This was not just a ceremonial visit,” stated Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina. “It was a purposeful gathering to initiate concrete steps in strengthening our shared Caribbean identity through practical and forward-thinking collaboration. Our people are deeply connected, and now our governments are forging the path forward together.”

A high-level plenary session followed the bilateral talks, engaging ministers such as the Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger-Marten and from the BVI, Chairman of the Committee of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry of Parliament honorable Member of Parliament Dimar Labega, technical experts, and civil service professionals from both territories. The session focused on Sint Maarten’s emerging role as a Maritime Logistical Hub, opportunities in tourism and agriculture, and enhanced financial service cooperation.

“Sint Maarten proudly recognizes the leadership of the British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean Subregional Sustainable Development Network,” said Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina. “We expressed our support during the discussions and reaffirmed our intent to explore membership in the OECS, as deeper integration is no longer a luxury but a necessity in our changing geopolitical landscape.”

The afternoon featured breakout sessions that laid the groundwork for formal Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in Agriculture, Tourism inclusive of Maritime & Trade, and Financial Services. These focused discussions were facilitated by ke y ministers and stakeholders with the objective of formalizing concrete cooperation pathways in the coming months.

A courtesy gift exchange concluded the day’s engagements, featuring tokens such as locally crafted tiles and Sint Maarten’s signature Guavaberry liqueur — a gesture that emphasized cultural appreciation and mutual respect.

“This first-of-its-kind meeting signaled the beginning of something greater,” Prime Minister Mercelina reflected. “We have planted the seeds of collaboration, and we are committed to cultivating them into results-driven partnerships that will uplift the people of both our islands.”

The visit concluded with a symbolic group photo that captured the spirit of unity, purpose, and a shared Caribbean future.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Forging-Stronger-Ties-Sint-Maarten-and-BVI-Chart-a-Unified-Path-Forward.aspx