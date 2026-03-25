Four young contestants to vie for Jr. Carnival Queen Crown on Sat. | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Junior Carnival Queen Pageant will take center stage on Saturday, March 28 at the Aleeze Convention Center, where four young ladies will compete for the coveted Jr. Carnival Queen 2026 title. Showtime is 3:00 p.m.

The pageant remains one of the cherished youth events on the Carnival calendar, highlighting the poise, talent, confidence, and promise of St. Maarten’s young girls as they take to the stage before family, friends, and supporters.

This year’s contestants are Y’Sheyda Madramootoo, Kayla Fontenelle, Xanisha Fitzpatrick Aventurin, and Kyrie Fleming, each bringing her own personality, ambition, and charm to the competition.

The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation are encouraging the public to come out and support the contestants as they compete for the crown and showcase the qualities that make them outstanding young ambassadors of the community.

The Junior Carnival Queen Pageant not only celebrates beauty and stage presence, but also gives young participants an opportunity to build confidence, express themselves, and represent the positive spirit of St. Maarten Carnival.

Patrons can look forward to an afternoon of elegance, youthful energy, and memorable performances as the contestants vie for one of the season’s most anticipated youth titles.

Contestant Profiles

Y’Sheyda Madramootoo

Y’Sheyda Madramootoo is a vibrant and talented 10-year-old, born on January 21, 2015, with a deep love for creativity and self-expression. A student of Hervé Williams School on the French side of St. Martin, she enjoys drawing, painting, and music, all of which reflect her bright imagination and cheerful personality. As the eldest child in her family, Y’Sheyda embraces the role of being a positive example for her younger sibling. Inspired by a family of gifted cooks, especially her grandmother and uncle, she dreams of one day becoming a chef and using her creativity in the culinary arts. With a big heart, natural curiosity, and strong determination, Y’Sheyda brings warmth, ambition, and promise to this year’s Junior Carnival Queen Pageant.

Kayla Fontenelle

Kayla Fontenelle is an adventurous and vibrant 11-year-old student of St. Dominic Primary School who brings elegance, intelligence, and quiet confidence to the stage. Born on September 12, Kayla enjoys spending time at the beach, dancing, caring for her cat and dog, experimenting with creative hairstyles, listening to music, and relaxing with her family. Thoughtful, smart, and analytical, she especially enjoys Mathematics, her favorite subject. Her favorite color is purple, a reflection of her creativity and grace. As she continues her pageant journey, Kayla carries with her a personal motto that reflects her spirit: “Smile big, Dream bigger, Shine always.”

Xanisha Fitzpatrick Aventurin

At just eight years old, Xanisha Fitzpatrick Aventurin, affectionately known as Xoey, is already a shining example of talent, discipline, and determination. An Honor Roll student at the Methodist Agogic Centre, Xoey has been swimming and doing gymnastics since the age of three, proudly representing both the NIA Gymnastics Team and the Dolphins Competitive Swim Team. A multi-medal swimmer who has represented St. Maarten regionally, she also has a passion for performance arts and has appeared on national stages. Among her proudest moments was presenting flowers to Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands during the opening ceremony of Princess Juliana International Airport. With dreams of becoming a pilot, Xoey carries herself with confidence, grace, and the vibrant spirit of St. Maarten.

Kyrie Fleming

Kyrie Fleming is a bright and energetic 8-year-old who is excited to be part of the 2026 Junior Carnival Queen Pageant. She attends the M. Genevieve de Weever Primary School and enjoys swimming, dancing, sketching, and modeling, activities that allow her to express both her creativity and confidence. Kyrie’s love for modeling is one of the reasons she entered this year’s pageant, as she enjoys being on stage, sharing her smile, and inspiring other children to believe in themselves. She dreams of becoming a singer so she can one day share her talent with the world. With kindness, talent, and determination, Kyrie is proud to represent herself, her family, and her community on the Junior Carnival Queen stage.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/four-young-contestants-to-vie-for-jr-carnival-queen-crown-on-sat