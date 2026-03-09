Franklin Myers says school supply demand has outgrown current distribution system | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Franklin Meyers on Monday said the challenges facing public schools reflect a deeper structural issue, namely that current demand for essential supplies has outgrown the way those items are managed and distributed within the public education system.

Speaking during Parliament’s public meeting on the operational and sanitary conditions in public schools, Meyers said the discussion should not only focus on the existence of shortages, but also on the need to modernize the system through which schools receive the basic materials they need to function effectively.

Meyers also criticized what he described as foolish petty politics by the opposition, arguing that too much time is being spent on political back-and-forth instead of advancing solutions. He said the country cannot afford to remain stuck in performative disputes while longstanding problems continue to affect schools, teachers, and students. According to Meyers, meaningful governance requires a focus on resolving issues and moving the country forward, rather than engaging in what he suggested were unproductive political distractions. "That's the kind of governance I'm accustomed to," he said.

According to Meyers, public schools in St. Maarten were not always faced with the level of shortages now being discussed, which points to a system that has failed to keep pace with present-day needs. He said the core issue is that the management and distribution model for school essentials must now be revamped to reflect the current realities facing schools.

Meyers noted that the problems under discussion have persisted for a long time and stressed that while much attention is often placed on identifying what is wrong, there must also be greater emphasis on finding workable solutions. He said addressing school supply and sanitation challenges requires not only criticism, but also a practical effort to help build answers that can move the country forward.

He further stated that as legislators and members of government, Members of Parliament also have a responsibility to contribute constructively to the process of solving national problems. In that context, Meyers said the country cannot afford to remain trapped in repeated debates about longstanding challenges without advancing concrete steps to resolve them.

The MP said that, in his view, part of the way forward lies in reviewing how schools identify and communicate their yearly needs and how government responds to those demands in an organized and sustainable way. He pointed to the need for better alignment between what schools require and the systems in place to ensure those goods are supplied on time.

Meyers also suggested that some of the matters raised during the meeting could have been addressed through direct engagement with the minister, but emphasized that the larger issue remains the same: St. Maarten must improve the mechanisms through which essential school needs are tracked, supplied, and managed.

In closing, Meyers said the country can only move forward if recurring problems are addressed with a genuine commitment to solutions rather than continued political back-and-forth. He said the focus should be on determining how to fix the issues so they no longer continue to burden schools, teachers, and students.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/franklin-myers-says-school-supply-demand-has-outgrown-current-distribution-system