FREE Breast Exam and Health Screening for Women! | Government of Sint Maarten

The American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), Collective Prevention Services (CPS), and the Positive Foundation are thrilled to announce free breast exams and health screenings for women. These events aim to educate and empower women about the risk factors and presentation of breast cancer while collecting data for a research project, the breast abnormalities survey.

Event Details:

· Dates: March 15th and April 5th

· Location: Vineyard Building #3, Vineyard Offices, Phillipsburg

· Contact: FToussaint@aucmed.edu or +1-334-655-3502 (WhatsApp) – Please make an appointment at least 3 days before the event.

Free Screenings Include:

· The breast exam is performed by an oncologist, breast abnormalities expert, Dr. Chobanyan.

· Health screenings for:

o Blood Sugar

o Total Cholesterol

o Waist Circumference

o Blood Pressure

o Height

o Weight

o BMI

o Vision

“We are committed to educating the women on St. Maarten about being breast aware and the importance of early detection,” says Shelly Alphonso, President of the Positive Foundation. “By partnering with AUC and CPS for these free screenings, we hope to reach women who might not otherwise have access to these vital health services. Our goal is to educate and empower women to take charge of their breast health.”

We encourage

· Night shift workers, police officers, civil workers, store workers, and nurses who are 18 years and older to participate.

· First-time participants are especially welcome to join this year’s AUC breast screenings.

This initiative has already collected data from over 660 women, with a target of reaching 1,000 women. By participating, you contribute to a significant community health project and help us achieve our goal. Reserve at least 2 hours in your schedule and register to be part of an opportunity to receive health information and a free clinical breast exam.

Join us in promoting health and wellness in our community. Together, we can make a difference!

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact:

· Email: FToussaint@aucmed.edu

· Phone: +1-334-655-3502 (WhatsApp)​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/FREE-Breast-Exam-and-Health-Screening-for-Women.aspx