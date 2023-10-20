The Les Fruits de Mer association, which organized the Migratory Birds Festival and the launch of two books last weekend, continues its momentum with the distribution of two other books tomorrow morning.

This Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m. at the Amuseum Naturalis in Quartier d'Orléans, the public is invited to celebrate the launch of Soualikids, a new series of children's books produced by the Fruits de Mer association. For the occasion, the first two books in the series, Soualikids Island and Soualikids Island Coloring Book, will be distributed free of charge until noon, in the presence of the author and the photographer. The association developed the new Soualikids series following requests from educators and parents in Saint-Martin. They were looking for educational materials related to the area that would be accessible to toddlers and nursery school children. Each book in the series is a quadrilingual “word book”: English, French, Spanish and Dutch. The objective of the series is to present the nature, culture and heritage of Saint-Martin, to help young children acquire the basis of vocabulary to describe the exceptional environment in which they live. “We named the series Soualikids because it was created for the children of Saint-Martin, and Soualiga is one of the Native American names of this island. The nature books in this series are designed in pairs,” says author Jenn Yerkes. Soualikids Island is a full-color 'look and learn' picture book, packed with vibrant photos of St. Maarten's incredible animals. His pair Soualikids Island Coloring Book is a “color and learn” book with two fun coloring pages for each of the animals, as well as a visual guide on the back cover. Both books include animal names in all four languages. “When adults and older children share these books with small children, it allows them to enrich their vocabulary and discover the amazing nature of their own island,” added Mark Yokoyama, co-founder of the association Les Fruits de Wed. “We will distribute free printed copies of these two books to local preschools as part of the association's 4 book distribution program. We are also planning future Soualikids books focusing on the art and culture of Saint-Martin, and more editions on the birds and creatures of the island.” Meet tomorrow at the Amuseum Naturalis in Quartier d'Orléans at 2023 a.m. to discover these two new works. If the event was maintained at the time of writing, due to the approach of storm Tammy and its changing trajectory, the Fruits de Mer association reserves the right to reschedule the event for reasons of security. If so, we will keep you informed on our social networks. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/distribution-gratuite-de-deux-nouveaux-livres-pour-les-tout-petits-ce-samedi/