FREE DIVING / 2nd Freediving Open: new date, new location | FAXINFO

Despite a last-minute postponement for administrative reasons last July, the freediving championship organized by the Tainos freediving school and the association for the development of freediving in SXM will take place this Sunday, September 22, starting from Simpson Bay beach.

From 9am, participants, beginners or experienced, will compete in the competition that allows you to discover this sporting discipline. Same configuration as last year, three vertical apnea techniques are proposed for this open: free immersion, without fins, using the lifeline to dive, constant weight where free diving is done with fins and finally, the most difficult, constant weight without fins and without using the rope. The freedivers will be taken in groups on a 12-meter boat three kilometers offshore, equipped with a preparation platform. Upon registration of 30€ until next Saturday, participants aged at least 18 must have individual insurance for the practice of freediving in competition and a medical certificate. Nice prizes and rewards await the competitors, thanks to the support of the many partners and sponsors. Florian Mioni, president of the Association for the Development of Apnea in Saint-Martin (ADASM), and the entire supervisory team invite you this Sunday, September 22, in Simpson Bay. _Vx

Information and registration: 06 91 26 50 10 – taïnos.freediving.school@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/plongee-libre-2eme-open-dapnee-nouvelle-date-nouveau-lieu/