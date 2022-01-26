Free screening offered by the AIDES association | FAXINFO

MARIGOT:Every last Friday of the month from 9 am to 12:30 pm, and with the collaboration of the CEGGID of the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital, the AIDES association offers free HIV/HCV/HCV and STI (Sexually Transmitted Infections) screenings for all audiences at the premises located at 37 route de Spring in Concordia.

The next screening will be this Friday, January 28th from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

The post Free screening offered by the AIDES association appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/26/free-screening-offered-by-the-aides-association/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/26/free-screening-offered-by-the-aides-association/