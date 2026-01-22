Freedom Fighters Foundation will host 27th Annual Tribute to Bob Marley | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten will come alive with the heartbeat of reggae as we celebrate the 27th Annual Tribute to Bob Marley on his earth strong day, February 6. This year’s event, Reggae Fever, honors the legendary icon whose music continues to inspire unity, love, and cultural pride across generations.

"The event is organized by the Freedom Fighters Foundation, with the intention to fundraise for our farm project where we are reviving agriculture and teaching sustainable practices. This initiative connects culture, community, and food security for future generations."

Ras Bushman shared his vision for the event, saying: “Blessings and pure love for the enlightenment and uplifting of the people, their roots, ancestors, and culture. In this 21st century, as truth shines and falsehood fades, Bob Marley’s word still uplifts the world. That is why we come together to pay tribute.”

Under the guidance of the Freedom Band, the stage will feature an all-local lineup of talented artists: TMO, Essence, Percy Rankin, Lady Rubia, Ku-J, Zoryday, Sigma, Roxsy, Toby Hodge, Shantilla, and Micheal Madwell.

Guests will enjoy live reggae performances, vegan food options, and an African cultural display, creating an experience that celebrates heritage and community.

Tickets:$30 in advance, available at Ital Shack$40 at the door at Soggy Dollar Bar, Simpson Bay

Bob Marley’s legacy is more than music, it’s a movement for peace, justice, and unity. Join us as we keep that spirit alive in St. Maarten.

Special Thanks to Our Sponsors:Native Nations Sint Maarten, MotorWorld, Ital Shack, SHTA, and the Tourism Bureau.We could not have done this without their support.

Media Coverage and Attendance:We invite local and regional media to cover this cultural celebration and encourage the community to come out and support our homegrown talent.

For tickets and inquiries, contact the Board members:Jawara, 5522196 | Ras Bushman, 5532297 | Dirkje, 5598478

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/freedom-fighters-foundation-will-host-27th-annual-tribute-to-bob-marley