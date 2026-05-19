French, Dutch St. Maarten traffic data to be exchanged in push for joint mobility solutions | The Peoples Tribune

MARIGOT–Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs has been tapped to lead, on behalf of the Government of St. Maarten, the establishment and coordination of a proposed technical cooperation committee aimed at addressing traffic congestion and mobility challenges affecting both sides of the island.

The proposed committee will include cooperation with the Ministries of TEATT and Justice, along with relevant counterparts on the French side, and will focus on coordinated planning, traffic management, road safety, infrastructure concerns and long-term mobility solutions. As part of the process, both sides are also expected to exchange traffic-related statistics and information, including updated vehicle registration data from the French side, to support more accurate traffic assessments and evidence-based planning.

The agreement followed a meeting held last Wednesday, May 13, 2026, between Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and President of the Territorial Council of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin Louis Mussington. The meeting focused on the traffic challenges affecting the entire island and the need for practical solutions through strengthened bilateral cooperation.

Also participating in the meeting were Minister Gumbs and government officials supporting both the St. Maarten and Saint-Martin delegations.

Prime Minister Mercelina said traffic congestion has become a serious island-wide issue affecting residents, businesses, emergency services and the tourism sector.

“Traffic congestion is no longer simply an inconvenience. It directly affects productivity, public safety, tourism, and the overall quality of life for our people. This is a shared challenge that requires practical cooperation and coordinated solutions between both sides of the island,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated.

During the discussions, both parties acknowledged the importance of stronger technical collaboration between the relevant ministries and departments responsible for traffic management, infrastructure, transportation and public safety.

Particular emphasis was placed on cooperation involving VROMI, TEATT and Justice, together with their counterparts on the French side. The proposed technical cooperation committee is expected to provide a structured platform for both sides to work on traffic circulation, mobility planning, road safety measures and infrastructure coordination.

“Improving mobility on our island requires a comprehensive and coordinated approach. Through stronger technical cooperation between our respective ministries and services, we can work toward practical and sustainable solutions that benefit the people on both sides of the island,” Prime Minister Mercelina said.

The meeting also addressed the importance of data sharing. Prime Minister Mercelina requested updated statistics regarding vehicle registrations on the French side, noting that shared data will be important to understanding the scale of the traffic situation and identifying realistic long-term solutions.

“Reliable and shared data is essential if we are to properly assess the scale of the traffic situation and develop sustainable, long-term solutions that benefit both St. Maarten and Saint-Martin,” the Prime Minister said.

Both parties agreed that continued dialogue and technical cooperation will be necessary to address traffic and mobility challenges affecting residents and visitors.

Prime Minister Mercelina and President Mussington are scheduled to hold another bilateral meeting on June 4, 2026, as part of continued discussions on additional matters of mutual importance between St. Maarten and Saint-Martin.

The meeting formed part of the Government of St. Maarten’s broader commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and pursuing practical solutions that improve the daily lives of residents.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/french-dutch-st-maarten-traffic-data-to-be-exchanged-in-push-for-joint-mobility-solutions