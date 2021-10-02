French-side curfew extended to Oct. 8 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Despite the steady decrease in COVID-19 cases in St. Martin, the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital continues to receive COVID-positive patients. The Delta variant is still circulating in the majority of cases, and it is important to maintain this downward trend.

As a result, the préfet has decided to continue the curfew until Friday, October 8, with hours from 11:00pm to 5:00am.

For now, only vaccination is proving to be an effective solution in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. Those who are not yet vaccinated can make an appointment at the Louis- Constant Fleming Hospital in Concordia through the website www.santé.fr.

