French St. Martin to spotlight culinary identity at food, wine & fete Miami 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

MARIGOT–French St. Martin will be among the featured Caribbean destinations at Food, Wine & Fete 2026 in Miami, where the island’s culinary identity is expected to get prime visibility through live demonstrations by Chef Talia and Chef Loïc Sany. The event announcement says the St. Martin and St. Maarten presence will highlight the island’s food culture on the demo stage and along “Foodie Avenue,” while also giving guests a preview of the Festival de la Gastronomie de Saint-Martin, set for November 11 to 22, 2026.

The wider event, Food, Wine & Fete, is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park in Miami. Organizers are positioning it as a premium all-inclusive Caribbean beachside experience, built around food, drinks, music, and destination-driven cultural activations from territories including St. Martin, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, and Nevis.

For French St. Martin, the event serves as more than a stop on a promotional calendar. It offers the territory a platform to market itself as a serious culinary destination before a large Caribbean diaspora and travel-oriented audience in South Florida, while also building visibility for its gastronomy festival later this year.

Organizers describe Food, Wine & Fete as now being in its fourth year, with the concept centered on delivering an immersive Caribbean experience through chefs, spirits, tourism showcases, and Soca music. The release says the event first debuted in 2019 to a sold-out crowd of about 500 attendees and has continued to position itself as a showcase of Caribbean culture, travel, and cuisine.

The event was founded by Vanessa James and Marcos Rodriguez, and is powered by Vanessa James Media, which the release describes as the force behind the festival’s strategy, storytelling, and production. The organizers say the aim is to celebrate Caribbean roots and amplify the creativity of the diaspora through food, music, travel, and live culinary experiences, a mission that aligns closely with French St. Martin’s effort to promote its distinct gastronomic profile on an international stage.

From exciting innovations on Foodie Avenue and beachside pop-ups to the sizzling energy of live demos, FWF 2026 features an extraordinary lineup of Caribbean culinary talent.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/french-st-martin-to-spotlight-culinary-identity-at-food-wine-fete-miami-2026