Frenchside 2022 edition of Carnival cancelled and postponed to a later date | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: It is with great regret that Gaëlle Arndell, president of the Carnival Festivities Association of St. Martin announced, via a press release, the cancellation of the 2022 edition of Carnival.

“Despite the efforts we have made to think of a program compatible with the health situation we are experiencing a little over two years, administrative complications have overcome our goodwill and our attachment to this cultural event,” said Gaëlle Arndell before adding, “The spirit of Carnival remains, whatever happens in each of us, young and old. As such, I invite you not to hesitate to celebrate King Vaval, as he deserves, in the family, professional or among friends. However, we are still in discussion with the various authorities on a potential organization shift in the year.”

