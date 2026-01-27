FRLP school works expected to break ground February to March, says Gumbs | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs provided an update this week on school infrastructure works under the Fostering Resilient Learning Project (FRLP), indicating that construction activity is expected to begin within the next two months, following the completion of preparatory works.

According to the Minister, FRLP-related school projects are expected to break ground around February to March, based on the most recent update provided to her. She reported that demolition works were completed without incident, clearing the way for the next phase of development. The FRLP projects include the Charles Leopold Bell School, the Sister Marie Laurence School and the library.

The Minister said she is looking forward to construction starting, noting that the project is located in the district where she lives and that she is pleased to see progress toward rebuilding and improving school facilities.

Minister Gumbs also addressed the status of the library project, stating that the tendering process has been completed. She explained that the Ministry is currently awaiting feedback from the fire department regarding the required building permit, while internal decisions are being made on how to proceed with the contract phase and next steps. The same goes for the Charles Leopol bell Schoo.

The Minister indicated that a larger, more detailed update on both the FRLP works and the library project will be provided next week as additional information becomes available.

The Fostering Resilient Learning Project (FRLP) is a major education recovery and resilience program aimed at rebuilding critical school and learning infrastructure in St. Maarten after the damage caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, while also strengthening the education system for the long term.

The project focuses on reconstructing Sister Marie Laurence Primary School, Charles Leopold Bell Primary School, and restoring library services through the reconstruction of the Philipsburg Jubilee Library, with added emphasis on safer, more inclusive, hurricane-resilient designs and stronger systems that support planning and decision-making within MECYS.

The FRLP is funded through the St. Maarten Recovery and Reconstruction Trust Fund, financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank, and implemented through the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB).

