From Ideas to Reality: SEDC Graduates Showcase Entrepreneurial Spirit and Growth | The Peoples Tribune

The St. Maarten Entrepreneurship Development Center (SEDC) proudly celebrated the successful completion of two cohorts of its Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) on Wednesday, December 10, 2024. The graduation ceremony, held at the University of St. Martin, marked a significant milestone for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs who participated in the program designed to transform business ideas into thriving realities.

The EDP’s mission is clear: to provide essential skills, training, and tools for entrepreneurs to launch, manage, and scale their businesses effectively. Throughout the program, participants received invaluable guidance from a team of expert business coaches, including Edsel Gumbs, Jerome Gumbs, Natasha Manuela-Gumbs, Dwight Williams, and Audrey St. Luce Jack, who covered a wide array of business topics essential for entrepreneurial success.

Showcasing Innovation and Growth

At the graduation ceremony, participants delivered two-minute business pitches, showcasing their entrepreneurial ideas before a distinguished audience, including the Acting Head of the Department of Economic and Transport Tourism (ETT), SEDC Board members, business coaches, and fellow participants. The pitches demonstrated the innovation, creativity, and resilience of St. Maarten’s entrepreneurs, each focused on addressing local and regional market demands.

Ms. Jessica Rogers, Acting Head of the ETT Department, gave closing remarks, praising the participants for their dedication to the program. Rogers highlighted the importance of their ongoing journey with the SEDC and underscored the department’s commitment to fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. “This is just the beginning. Your journey will continue through a collaborative relationship with the ETT department and the SEDC as we work to support the implementation of the MSME Policy Framework,” she said.

The event was further enriched by refreshments and tastings provided by graduates who are already established in the culinary and baking sectors, turning the evening into a celebration of entrepreneurship, skills, and tangible success.

Beyond Business: Personal Transformation

While the EDP equips participants with the foundational tools to start and run businesses, its impact extends far beyond skill acquisition. Participants reported significant personal transformation, gaining confidence and empowerment to formalize their businesses. For example, one entrepreneur who had operated as an unregistered and unbanked “side hustle” for over 20 years is now formally registering their business through the SEDC’s support. The networking opportunities within the program also fostered collaboration, with participants exploring partnerships to strengthen their product offerings.

The EDP’s personalized approach ensures that each participant receives targeted support. According to SEDC, once training concludes, participants move into a free consultation phase where they are registered as pre-clients. During this process, SEDC conducts a thorough assessment of each entrepreneur’s stage of business, challenges, and areas of need. This information is recorded in the Client Database System, enabling the center to tailor follow-up assistance through its operational team and designated coaches.

Ongoing Support and Future Programs

SEDC remains committed to supporting EDP graduates as they navigate the entrepreneurial landscape. Resources such as business registration assistance, business plan development, and access-to-finance programs ensure continuous support for budding entrepreneurs. The center also offers an aftercare program to help both new and established businesses thrive.

Constructive feedback from business coaches during the graduation event has already inspired improvements for future cohorts. Many participants expressed interest in enhancing their social media marketing skills to adapt to the evolving digital market. In response, SEDC plans to introduce targeted courses on leveraging social media platforms and digital tools to help businesses scale and connect with a broader audience.

Overcoming Challenges

Running the two simultaneous cohorts was not without its challenges. Limited staffing meant that SEDC’s small Board of three took on significant roles. The Board president and vice-president were instrumental in organizing training sessions, while one member also served as a business coach, leading four critical sessions of the program. Despite these obstacles, the success of the graduation reflects the resilience and dedication of the SEDC team and its partners.

Long-Term Vision: Evolving to Meet Entrepreneurial Needs

The SEDC’s long-term vision for the EDP focuses on ensuring entrepreneurs are prepared to compete in a globalized and technologically advanced market. “To successfully adapt to the ever-changing business environment, we must leverage opportunities in the orange, green, and blue economies,” the SEDC explained. These emerging sectors—spanning creative industries, sustainable business practices, and marine resources—offer significant growth potential for local businesses.

By providing entrepreneurs with tools to navigate international trade, the SEDC aims to position St. Maarten’s businesses to meet the demands of global consumers while maintaining sustainability. SEDC envisions an entrepreneurial ecosystem where small businesses thrive, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Creating an Enabling Business Environment

To ensure EDP graduates succeed, systemic improvements in St. Maarten’s business environment are essential. The SEDC advocates for:

Combating unfair business practices that harm small businesses.

Implementing tax reforms and incentives, such as tax holidays for small enterprises.

Establishing quality standards to enhance export potential and global competitiveness.

“Creating a fair and equitable business-enabling environment is essential for empowering MSMEs to launch successfully and achieve sustainable growth. This environment should give them the resources and opportunities necessary to thrive in a competitive market,” the SEDC emphasized.

Moving Forward

As the graduates of the program move forward with their entrepreneurial endeavors, the SEDC remains steadfast in its mission to provide the tools, resources, and support necessary to help them succeed. From side hustles to registered businesses, these entrepreneurs represent the future of innovation and resilience in St. Maarten.

The SEDC extends its heartfelt congratulations to all graduates and gratitude to the coaches, mentors, and supporters who have made this program possible. With a clear vision and unwavering commitment, the Entrepreneurship Development Program is helping to build a brighter, more prosperous future for St. Maarten.

The Entrepreneurship Development Program is made possible through funding from the National Recovery Project Bureau (NRPB.

