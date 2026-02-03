From modest beginnings to modern Force: Coast Guard marks 30 Years | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard today commemorated its 30th anniversary with simultaneous celebrations held in Aruba, Curaçao, and also here in St. Maarten. Each location marked the occasion with an official opening ceremony. At Sub-Station St. Maarten, the celebration took place in the presence of the Minister of Justice, Mrs. Tackling, alongside other justice-sector partners and government officials. The official anniversary address here in St. Maarten was delivered by the Head of the Sub-Station, Captain Randy Paskel.

Established on February 1, 1996, the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard has grown from a modest, developing organization, into a professional, mature, and locally rooted maritime law enforcement organization. Over three decades, it has become a cornerstone of maritime safety, security, and humanitarian assistance throughout the Dutch Caribbean.

In its formative years, the Coast Guard’s development was strongly supported by the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Through training, expertise, equipment, and operational support, ‘Defensie’ played a key role in building professional capacity. While this partnership remains strong, it has evolved into a balanced and mutual relationship that continues to strengthen maritime security across the Kingdom.

A defining milestone in the Coast Guard’s history is the transformation of its workforce. Where approximately 80 percent of personnel once consisted of ‘Defensie’ staff, today that ratio has been fully reversed. This transition reflects local ownership, responsibility, and the successful development of regional expertise carried forward by the Coast Guard’s own local people.

The organization originated from close cooperation between the Harbor Police, the Antillean Militia, and other partner services. In its early years, Coast Guard stations across the islands operated from modest porta cabins (containers). In St. Maarten, operations began at Point Blanche and later moved to Bobby’s Marina. In 2006, these temporary porta cabins were replaced by a permanent facility, marking the establishment of what is now the Coast Guard Sub-Station in St. Maarten.

At the heart of the organization is the Rescue and Coordination Center, now known as the Maritime Operations Center (MOC). The MOC coordinates and monitors operations, providing oversight for search and rescue missions and law enforcement activities. These tasks are executed locally in St. Maarten in close cooperation with partner authorities, including the prosecutor’s office, Police Department, Customs and Immigration, Fire Department, Koninklijke Marechaussee, and other relevant entities.

In 1997, the organization was reinforced through the TAM project with members of the Antillean Militia. Formal training began in 1998 and evolved into the Junior Crew Member Training (JBK) program in 2024, now leading to an SBO-2 diploma with structured career pathways.

Fleet development followed, from early patrol boats to advanced Cutters and Metal Shark interceptors. The Cutters, Jaguar in Curacao, Panter in Aruba, and Poema in St. Maarten all arrived in 1999. All cutters are now fully crewed and managed by local personnel.

The arrival of the radar chain in 2008, combined with modern vessels and air assets, made information-led policing possible. This marked a fundamental shift, from reactive operations to proactive, intelligence-driven law enforcement. The transition towards becoming a 24/7 Information Led Policing organization began in 2019 and has been supported by growth in personnel. Women also play an increasingly vital role throughout the organization, highlighted by the appointment of the first female Deputy Director in 2023.

Thirty years on, the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard stands future-ready, grounded in professionalism, integrity, and cooperation. Every action they take, every decision they make, reflects these core values. United by a shared purpose and a dedication to service, the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard continues to uphold the highest standards, knowing that together, they are always stronger.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/from-modest-beginnings-to-modern-force-coast-guard-marks-30-years