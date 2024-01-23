Frontier Airlines Announces Nonstop Service from St. Maarten to San Juan

PHILIPSBURG, ST. MAARTEN – Jan. 23, 2024 – Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) will begin nonstop service from Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten (SXM) to) Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan (SJU) in June 2024. The new service is in addition to once weekly service currently offered on Frontier between St. Maarten and Orlando.

“We’re thrilled to offer this convenient, affordable new intra-island service between St. Maarten and San Juan, which is part of our new focus on underserved and overpriced routes,” said Josh Flyr, vice president, network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. “This new service will provide a low-cost option for local residents seeking to travel between the two islands and for those who want to use San Juan as a connection point for travel to and from the U.S. and other destinations.”

Service from Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: San Juan (SJU)* June 3, 2024 2x/week

*Subject to government approval.

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check https://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-st-maarten for additional information.

Frontier is currently offering a special limited-time FRONTIER Miles promotion enabling consumers to earn 5X miles and points for all flight bookings made through January 30, 2024. This means customers will earn an extra 5X miles on all qualifying purchases and get that much closer to earning free flights, free bags and free seat assignments with the new enhanced mileage program. To take advantage of this offer, customers should opt in at https://www.flyfrontier.com/5x-travel-miles/

About the FRONTIER Miles Offer:

Earn an additional 5x Travel Miles and Elite Status Points per dollar spent on eligible flight purchases at Flyfrontier.com. Offer is valid for all flights purchased directly with Frontier from January 23, 2024, through January 30, 2024. To be eligible, the FRONTIER Miles ℠ number must be provided at the time of booking, and each bonus is passenger/member specific. Registration at https://www.flyfrontier.com/5x-miles/ must be completed at least 24 hours prior to departure for eligibility. All other ticket terms and conditions apply.

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company operates 134 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, along with Frontier’s high-density seating configuration and weight-saving initiatives, have contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by ASMs per fuel gallon consumed. With more than 210 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

Source: Frontier Press Release