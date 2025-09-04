Frontier Airlines to launch Atlanta to St. Maarten Beginning December 6 | The Peoples Tribune

AIRPORT–Frontier Airlines has announced a new nonstop route from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) in . The new service will operate weekly starting December 6, 2025, adding another affordable travel option for Atlanta-based passengers heading to one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations.

The flight will be operated on Saturdays.

Details via an Airbus A320 or Airbus A321:

ATL-SXM departs at 10.20a and arrives at 3.20p

SXM-ATL departs at 4.30p and arrives at 8.30p

The flights can be booked starting today.

The service offers travelers an affordable new option on a route currently dominated by Delta Airlines.

The Atlanta–St. Maarten connection is part of Frontier’s latest expansion plan that includes 22 new routes across the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. With this addition, Frontier strengthens its growing Caribbean network while also reaffirming Atlanta’s role as one of its key operational bases.

Frontier first established Atlanta as a focus city in 2015 and deepened its commitment by opening a crew base there in 2021. Since then, Atlanta has become one of the airline’s top three U.S. gateways, alongside Denver and Orlando. In 2025, Frontier further expanded at ATL with a 40 percent increase in departures and nine new nonstop routes, solidifying its position as a major player in one of the busiest airports in the world.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/frontier-airlines-to-launch-atlanta-to-st-maarten-beginning-december-6