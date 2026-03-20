Fuel Prices to rise as of March 22 as unleaded jumps 24.6% and diesel 39.7% | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of St. Maarten has announced new maximum consumer prices for fuel, effective Saturday, March 22, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., following an increase in international market prices for both ULG gasoline and gasoil diesel.

According to the notice, the maximum consumer price for ULG gasoline will move from Cg. 2.288 to Cg. 2.850 per liter. This represents an increase of approximately 24.6%. The maximum consumer price for gasoil diesel will rise from Cg. 1.918 to Cg. 2.679 per liter, an increase of approximately 39.7%.

Fuel prices in St. Maarten are regulated through a maximum price system under which wholesalers and retailers may sell petroleum products. The adjustment comes as SOL restocks its fuel supply at higher purchase prices for ULG and diesel, with those international prices having been verified by the Department of Economy, Transportation and Telecommunication against international postings.

The increase is expected to place added pressure on households, motorists, public transportation operators, and businesses already dealing with high operating costs. A sharp rise in diesel prices is especially significant because of the potential effect on freight, delivery services, heavy equipment, and other sectors that depend directly on diesel-powered operations.

The broader backdrop is the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has already sent oil and fuel cargo prices sharply higher and disrupted supply flows and shipping routes tied to the region. Reuters reported this week that the war has choked Middle East supply, pushed oil prices to their highest settlement since July 2022, and driven concern about wider inflation as energy costs climb.

For import-dependent economies such as those in the Caribbean, sustained increases in oil and shipping costs can filter through the wider economy well beyond the gas pump. Higher fuel costs can affect transportation, food distribution, utilities, and the prices of imported goods, creating a broader cost-of-living impact if elevated market conditions persist.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/fuel-prices-to-rise-as-of-march-22-as-unleaded-jumps-24-6-and-diesel-39-7