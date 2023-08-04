Fuels: rising prices at the pump | FAXINFO

In a statement released earlier this week, the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications announces an increase in fuel prices which was implemented on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The government of Sint-Maarten regulates the prices of petroleum products by imposing a maximum price at which wholesalers and retailers can sell these products in the Dutch part, a country that does not produce oil and depends on the vagaries of the market. Due to the replenishment of unleaded gasoline and diesel which were purchased at a higher price for both fuels than the previous stock as a result of ongoing international developments, crude oil prices experienced adjustments to the rise for unleaded petrol and diesel. The government of Sint Maarten therefore informs the population that as of August 1, 2023 at 06:00 a.m., the maximum prices for fuel consumption are now as follows: 2,530 NAF (netherland Antilles guilder) ($1,41) for the liter of unleaded petrol against 2,425 NAF at the old price ($1,35), 2,008 NAF ($1,12) for the liter of diesel against 1,903 NAF at the old price ($1,05).

In the French part of the island of Saint-Martin, prices at the pump vary between €1,32 and €1,36 for a liter of unleaded petrol and between €1,36 and €1,37 for a liter of diesel. In France, fuel prices are also on the rise for August 2023. Unleaded petrol is at €1,79 per liter (+0,02%) and diesel at €1,58 per liter (+0,03%). These increases also reflect the international context. The price of Crude rose by 4,4% with a barrel at $78,56 on average. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/carburants-montee-des-prix-a-la-pompe/