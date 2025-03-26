Fun Miles Kicks Off Carnival Celebration with Big Prizes and Rewards

Philipsburg, March 26th – The countdown to Carnival 2025 is ON, and Fun Miles is bringing the excitement early with an exclusive rewards campaign! From March 17th to May 5th 2025, cardholders have the chance to win amazing Carnival-themed prizes just by shopping at Kooyman and Sol Madame Estate, Sucker Garden, Simpson Bay, and Causeway, using the Fun Miles App.

To join the fun, customers must download the Fun Miles App, shop at Kooyman and the participating Sol locations, and tap ”The Fun Now Digital” banner in the app to be able to enter the multiple raffles. The more you shop and scan, the better your chances of winning!

Exciting Prizes Up for Grabs:

Two Sets of Frontline Carnival Costumes from Klimaxx Karnival – Two lucky winners will each receive a costume for themselves and a friend to hit the road in style!

VIP Tickets to the Carnival Reggae Concert “Headliners: Roots & Riddims” – One winner gets to bring four friends for an unforgettable night!

Outdoor Kooyman Fettin’ Package – Everything you need for the ultimate FUN!

Fuel Vouchers

Bonus Fun Miles & More!

The winners will be selected through raffles, with prize announcements made on Fun Miles’ social media pages throughout the campaign. Stay tuned for updates and surprises.

“The energy of Carnival is building, and we’re excited to help our cardholders get into the spirit early,” said Hannie Seefat, Area Manager of Fun Miles St. Maarten. “With exciting prizes and easy participation through our app, we’re making this season even more rewarding!”

Customers can visit participating locations, including Kooyman, to shop and increase their chances of winning. “Carnival is all about bringing people together for fun and celebration, and we’re thrilled to be part of the excitement!” said Rik Buis, Store Manager. “Not only are we giving away an Outdoor Fettin’ Package, but we’re also excited to award two Carnival costumes, helping customers gear up for the ultimate Carnival experience!”

Don’t wait—download the Fun Miles App and start shopping today to win big!

For more information, visit www.funmiles.net/sx or follow us on social media.

Source: Press Release