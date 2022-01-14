Funding available for associations working in priority neighborhoods | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectivité de Saint-Martin and the State have extended the City Contract of Saint-Martin (2015-2020) until December 2022.

The City Contract of Saint-Martin was established under the co-piloting of the Collectivité and the Prefecture, in partnership with the institutions of the territory. A new call for projects has just been issued to associations for the current year; it is open until 7 March 2022. City policy is a policy of urban cohesion and national and local solidarity with disadvantaged neighborhoods and their inhabitants. It is conducted by the State, local authorities, and their groupings.

In the territory of Saint-Martin, five priority themes drive the City Contract: Social cohesion, youth, culture, and sports – Living environment – Health – Security and crime prevention – Social support, training, and development.

In 2021, more than forty projects have been financed by the State and the Collectivité de Saint-Martin to the tune of €900,000, deployed in the priority neighborhoods (QPV) of Saint-Martin, Sandy Ground and Quartier d’Orléans, but also in the active watch neighborhoods (QVA) that are Saint-James, Agrément, Hameau du Pont, Grand-Case, Concordia and Cul-de-Sac.

The steering committee ensured diversity in the selection of projects carried out by the associations.

Young people in priority neighborhoods have been able to benefit from educational and cultural activities (media projects, biodiversity awareness, etc.) and sports (boxing, karate, water sports, volleyball, etc.).

The city contract has also worked in favor of professional integration, support for business creation, and awareness of the building trades. Gender equality and the fight against discrimination are also themes supported by the Saint-Martin City Contract.

The city’s policy has financed actions to prevent delinquency, particularly in the area of road safety. Assistance to victims, prevention of discrimination, and emergency accommodation have also been financed under this scheme.

The complete file for the 2022 call for projects is already available on the website of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin www.com-saint-martin.fr (under the heading “Call for projects”) and on the website of the Prefecture of Saint-Martin – Saint-Barthélemy http://www.saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr/

For projects initiated in 2021, the steering committee will take into account the interim reports drawn up by the project leaders, to be submitted before 31 January 2022.

If you are a representative of an association and you wish to act in the heart of priority neighborhoods, you can contact the teams mobilized on the ground.

For any information request, you can contact us at the following email addresses:

contratdeville@com-saint-martin.fr

politiquedelavillesxm@saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/14/funding-available-for-associations-working-in-priority-neighborhoods/

