Funds to support project leaders | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Initiated by the Collectivité de Saint-Martin as part of the Skills Investment Plan (PIC), the scheme to develop new forms of support for entrepreneurship in the territory has been extended until June 30, 2022.

Thus, the Collectivity, as part of the Skills Investment Plan (PIC), supports the public from priority neighborhoods (Sandy-Ground and Quartier d’Orléans), in their business creation project, through the assumption of the cost of training necessary to finalize the project.

The main objectives:

– To remove the obstacles to the creation of a company

– Promote economic dynamism and entrepreneurship in priority neighborhoods

– Strengthen professional integration through business creation.

The eligible public:

Any project holder from Sandy-Ground or Quartier d’Orléans, a job seeker registered with the Pôle Emploi, any person in a precarious situation (especially women), whose project is deemed viable but requires training, the cost of which cannot be covered by another structure. The Collectivity therefore intervenes as a last resort to finance the training of the project leader and to allow him to complete his project.

This program will continue until June 30, 2022. Don’t delay!

For any contact: Fabiola RIOUAL – PIC Project Manager – Human Development Delegation – Collectivité de Saint-Martin: 0690 18 11 03.

The post Funds to support project leaders appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=41760:up-outlines-initiatives-for-2022-cooperation-between-legislative-and-executive-branches-crucial&Itemid=450

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/22/funds-to-support-project-leaders/