FUNMILES campaign: Win a lease car, a trip to Punta Cana and much more with Fun Domino

~ Fun Miles end-of-year campaign: fun on- and offline ~

Win a lease car, a trip to Punta Cana and much more with Fun Domino

PHILIPSBURG – Thousands of people look forward to it annually: the end-of-year campaign by Fun Miles and partners. Because of the amazing prizes, but also simply for the joy of playing. Cardholders who shop at participating partners collect Fun Domino cards. They stick these to the free game board to play for the grand prizes: 2 free years of operational lease on a Chevrolet Onix from Real Auto, 100,000 Fun Miles from WIB, a weekend for 2 to Punta Cana from Maduro Travel, an electric scooter and trampoline from Top 1 Toys, 1 year of free selected menu items at Domino’s Pizza, KFC and Carl & Sons, and more. In addition, the Fun Domino cards feature a unique scratch code for a chance to win extra prizes in the online game Spin the Wheel at funmiles.net. These instant prizes can be redeemed directly at the partners. The campaign will run until February 29th, 2024.

How Fun Domino is played

Players need to stick ten connecting Fun Domino tiles to the Fun Domino game board. The first one, the double six, has already been printed on the game board. Besides the regular domino tiles, you will also find tiles with the logo of the main sponsors. The main sponsor tile can be used as a joker. Once completed, the game board should be deposited in the raffle box at the partners for a chance to win one of the grand prizes.

Extra: Spin the Wheel online, with fun instant prizes

On top of the grand prizes, cardholders will have a chance to win instant prizes by going to funmiles.net and entering the unique scratch-off code found on their Fun Domino cards. Winning codes are rewarded with bonus miles, discounts and other Fun items. The more you shop, the more cards and codes you’ll receive, and the better your chances will be.

It all happens at funmiles.net

The online game, the rules and a full list of prizes can be found at funmiles.net.

About Fun Miles

Fun Miles is St. Maarten’s largest and most popular customer reward program. Cardholders are constantly enjoying special offers, fun promotions and prize campaigns. Those who do not want to miss out are recommended to follow Fun Miles on social media, visit funmiles.net, and download the convenient smartphone app.

More info?

Contact Fun Miles customer service at +1721 543 3300 or visit funmiles.net or facebook.com/funmiles.

Main sponsors on St. Maarten: Kooyman, WIB and SOL (Simpson Bay, Causeway, Madame Estate and Sucker Garden)