“Game-Changer” for marine life: High seas treaty officially enters into force | The Peoples Tribune

UNITED NATIONS–It’s the moment the ocean focused community and environmental campaigners across the globe have been waiting for. The High Seas Treaty officially came into force on Saturday, a monumental milestone for global ocean protection and multilateral cooperation.

Two decades of negotiations and discussions in the making, the treaty – formally known as the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement – establishes a legal framework to protect biodiversity in international waters for the first time.

Those international waters – otherwise known as the High Seas – currently cover roughly two-thirds of the ocean. While a patchwork of protections had been in operation at a nation to nation level, until now only 1% of these waters have been offered protection.

The BBNJ Agreement creates – for the first time – the tools to create marine protected areas (MPAs) on the High Seas, and sets obligations on how ocean resources should be used sustainably.

NGOs like The Ocean Project, The Pew Charitable Trust, and Oceana have said that the treaty should play a crucial role in achieving global biodiversity and climate goals – including the target to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030. This is the minimum scientists say is needed to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, stabilise the climate, and safeguard food security for billions of people.

On 19 September 2025, the United Nations finally received the all-important 60th ratification of the treaty, triggering a process for the agreement to enter into force. Now, some 120 days later, the Treaty has officially become international law, and its first Conference of Parties (CoP), the Treaty’s decision-making body, is set to meet within a year.

Ocean Restorationist and founder of EarthEcho International and Voyacy Regen, Phillipe Cousteau Jr – grandson of Jacques Cousteau and son of Phillippe Cousteau, both pioneers in ocean exploration and conservation – said: “Today’s entry into force of the High Seas Treaty represents more than a legal milestone, it’s a commitment to the generations who have been calling for bold action to protect our shared ocean.”

The treaty will allow the establishment of marine protected areas in international seas for the first time, ensuring only activities “consistent with conservation objectives” can take place. Fishing activities, shipping routes, and exploration activities like deep-sea mining could therefore be limited in the area.

Alongside this, environmental impact assessments for human activities in the high seas will now be required.

Importantly for developing countries, the treaty will also ensure the transfer of marine technology between the 60 countries in the pact, and the fair distribution of the benefits from valuable genetic material found in marine plants, animals and microbes.

Kristian Teleki, CEO of conservation charity Fauna & Flora highlighted the importance of the high seas within marine ecosystems.

“While out of sight, the high seas should never be out of mind. They are home to sea mounts, beautiful underwater mountains that support a wide array of marine life. They provide migratory routes for critically endangered species, including sharks and whales,” Teleki said.

“When the high seas are properly protected, this has a knock-on effect for the rest of the ocean and all those who depend on it,” she added.

NGOs, campaigners and environmental activists from across the world have welcomed the historic moment.

Managing Director at OceanCare, Fabienee McLellan described it as: “A landmark moment for the ocean and for multilateralism, proving that even in politically turbulent times, countries can unite for the common good. If implemented as intended, the Agreement will be a true game-changer for marine life and biodiversity.”

McLellan however also emphasised that: “The real challenge is to turn this historic achievement into concrete action.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/game-changer-for-marine-life-high-seas-treaty-officially-enters-into-force