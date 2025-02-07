Game On: The Business Hoops Takeover a great success | The Peoples Tribune

The Business Hoops Basketball Tournament was more than just a competition—it was a celebration of sports, teamwork, and corporate camaraderie. Born from the vision of Where The Flex to expand beyond entertainment into the sports arena, the tournament brought together companies, employees, and spectators for an unforgettable event. By partnering with Dream Chasers, a seasoned tournament organizer, the goal was to create an electrifying experience that seamlessly blended high-energy basketball with networking and community engagement. From its inception to its final buzzer, the tournament not only exceeded expectations but also set the stage for an exciting new tradition. In this interview Cleon Frederick of Where The Flex and Jose Helliger of Dream Chasers, look back on the 2025 event and look forward to 2026.

How did the idea for the Business Hoop Basketball Tournament come about?

Originally envisioned as more than just an entertainment and party brand, Where The Flex sought to expand its reach into the sports industry. To bring this vision to life, the brand approached Dream Chasers, a seasoned organizer with over five years of experience in hosting basketball tournaments. The goal was to collaborate on a high-energy basketball event that would blend competition with a dynamic entertainment experience.

What was the main goal or vision behind the event?

The initiative aimed to unite the business community in a unique and engaging setting through an exciting basketball tournament. The event provided an opportunity for team building while also fostering networking among participating companies and encouraging community engagement with visitors.

Were there any challenges in getting private companies and government entities on board?

Recruiting companies to participate in the event was not a significant challenge, with 20 companies eager to join as teams. However, securing sponsorship proved to be a more difficult task. Despite this, we are grateful to the sponsors who believed in the event and chose to support it, helping to bring the vision to life.

How would you describe the overall success of the tournament?

The event exceeded expectations, proving to be an overwhelming success. Companies showed strong support for their teams, with employees proudly wearing branded t-shirts and uniforms, creating a vibrant and unified atmosphere. The community also turned out in full force, rallying behind both the event and the participating teams. The high level of engagement and enthusiasm gave the local tournament an international appeal, further elevating its impact.

What were some of the biggest challenges in organizing the event, and how did you overcome them?

The biggest challenge in organizing the event was the fluctuating number of teams. Initially, we started with 8 teams, but that number grew to 10, then 12, 16, and eventually 20 teams expressing interest. To address this, we extended the tournament from 4 days to 8 days and ultimately capped the number of teams at 12. This decision allowed us to proceed with planning the pools and finalizing the schedule, ensuring a well-organized event.

Were there any unexpected moments, good or bad, that stood out to you during the event?

The tournament delivered several good, unexpected moments, including intense, closely contested matchups, one of which extended into double overtime, while spectator turnout grew steadily each day, adding to the event’s excitement. However, an unfortunate bad moment occurred during the final game when a player sustained an injury. While injuries are an inherent part of the sport, they are never something organizers or fans wish to see. Following the incident, we maintained contact with the player and are pleased to report that he is recovering well.

How was the response from both participants and spectators?

The response and positive feedback from both participants and spectators was overwhelming . many have praised the tournament’s seamless organization and its ability to bring together a diverse cross-section of the community, spanning all ages.

What was the most memorable game or moment of the tournament?

The tournament’s most unforgettable game was the thrilling double-overtime showdown, showcasing the intense competition and determination of the teams. However, the most memorable moment came during the opening ceremony, where all teams took the court in uniform, uniting veteran players and rising talents in a powerful display of sportsmanship and community spirit.

As organizers, what was the most satisfying aspect of seeing the tournament unfold?

Witnessing the overwhelming support from company staff and the wider community, who turned out in large numbers to cheer on the teams.

What impact do you think this tournament had on corporate relationships and networking?

The Business Hoops tournament had a significant impact on corporate relationships and networking, despite not having specific activities designed for that purpose. Companies were deeply engaged throughout the event, with a strong sense of rivalry as they passionately supported their teams. This created an energetic atmosphere, and in some cases, the outcomes of matches even impacted the progression of other teams, as certain results helped set the stage for semi-final matchups.

While there were no formal networking activities, participants felt positive about the opportunity to engage with other businesses. In fact, during the finals, all teams rallied behind a chosen team, showcasing a collaborative spirit despite their competitive nature.

The event also rekindled old rivalries between companies, strengthening existing corporate relationships and reigniting healthy competition. Furthermore, teams observed how Port St. Maarten executed their game strategy and branding, with several teams expressing a desire to elevate their presence in future tournaments, fueling potential business lessons and collaborations for next year.

Do you see this becoming an annual event?

Without a doubt, the tournament will become an annual event. Planning for the 2026 edition is already underway, with the tentative date set for Saturday, January 24, 2026, though it remains subject to change. We are committed to building on this year’s success and delivering an even bigger and better experience next year.

Are there any changes or improvements you’d like to make for future editions?

As we strive to perfect the tournament, changes and improvements are inevitable. One confirmed adjustment for next year will be modifying the schedule for the final game, ensuring a smoother and more efficient conclusion to the event.

Would you consider incorporating more engagement activities, such as fan experiences during the game?

Yes, we introduced this initiative on the fourth night, giving fans the chance to win exciting prizes from our sponsors. However, we are actively exploring additional ways to enhance fan engagement and elevate the overall event experience even further.

Any final words or shoutouts to those who made the event a success?

On behalf of the entire Business Hoops 2025 organizing committee, we extend our deepest gratitude to the team, players, companies, sponsors, referees, scorers and staff for making this event an incredible success.

A special thank you to the fans for your unwavering support and contagious energy. Your cheers, enthusiasm, and love for the game transformed the event into an unforgettable celebration of basketball and community spirit.

We look forward to carrying this momentum into the future and hope to see you all again next year.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://www.thepeoplestribunesxm.com