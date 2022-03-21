Gas and diesel price increases once again | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: As of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, consumers will be paying more at the pumps for gasoline and diesel.

The price changes are as follows:

Gasoline increases from NAf.2.366 to NAf.2.744 per litre.

Diesel increases from NAf.1.828 to NAf.2.248 per litre.

The post Gas and diesel price increases once again appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/21/gas-and-diesel-price-increases-once-again/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/21/gas-and-diesel-price-increases-once-again/