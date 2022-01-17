Gasoline and diesel price up as of tomorrow | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The Government of St. Maarten has made adjustments to the price of gasoline and diesel effective as of tomorrow January 18th, 2022 starting at 6:00 a.m. The amendments (increase) are as follows:

Gasoline per liter:

Current price: NAf. 2.193

New price: NAf. 2.298

 

Diesel per liter:

Current price: NAf. 1.760

New price: NAf. 1.828

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/17/gasoline-and-diesel-price-up-as-of-tomorrow/

