Gasoline price up from Nov. 1 | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: Consumers will have to pay more at the pumps for gasoline as of Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Government of St. Maarten regulates the prices of petroleum products by imposing a maximum price at which wholesalers and retailers can sell these products on St. Maarten.

Due to the restocking of ULG, which due to ongoing developments internationally was purchased at a higher price than the prior stock, the prices of crude oil have experienced adjustments upward for Gasoline; Diesel remains unchanged.

The general public is hereby informed that as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 6:00 am, the maximum consumer prices of Gasoline and Diesel, are as follows:

PRODUCT CURRENT PRICE NEW PRICE

ULG (gasoline) 2.344 2.449

Gasoil (diesel) 2.468 2.468 (unchanged)

