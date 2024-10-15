GEBE announces arrival of 20 MW containerized generators

CAY BAY – NV GEBE announced the arrival of the 20 MW containerized engines that constitute the Mid-Term Power Plant on Tuesday October 15th, 2024. GEBE stated: “The 20MW containerized engines have arrived on island and are currently being transported to the Power Plant, moving closer to their final destination”.

Over the weekend, GEBE stated: “The vision for additional relief will be realized in the near future. The arrival of the twenty new generators and equipment is currently underway. Therefore, the installation and commissioning of the mid-term Power Plant-MW 20 is planned for mid to end of November, 2024”

On October 4th, 2024 GEBE stated the following on the Mid-Term Power Plant preparations currently being undertaken in Cay Bay:

“We are currently preparing the property for the arrival of the 20MW generators. A total of 20 generators and 10 fuel tanks will be installed in the coming weeks”

“The new site, PP MW-20 has been cleared, and a combination of excavation, concrete works, street light installations, fencing and construction are being expedited simultaneously to develop the infrastructure for PP MW-20. The land is being surfaced with gravel as the property is being prepped for streets and fencing to ensure a smooth set-up and installation process upon arrival of the generators. This includes the following: Concrete beams have been installed for the 20-ft Containerized Generators; (20 x 1.25MW installed capacity / each). A mini sub-station for the high-voltage switch gear and generator monitoring is also being constructed onsite. This is to make it possible to interconnect the mid-term plant, by means of transmission cables, with the existing grid. The infrastructure for streetlights is being installed for the access road, and throughout the property. A second plateau is also being prepped for the 10 fuel tanks consisting of 5 compartments”

Source: GEBE Facebook page