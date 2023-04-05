GEBE announces disconnections for next week

GEBE DI𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙚

NV GEBE hereby informs the general public that 𝘿𝙄𝙎𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙉𝙀𝘾𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎 will take place for the following areas starting on Wednesday, 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟭2𝘁𝗵, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯.

>>𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁

>>𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁

>>𝗙𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗺

All customers with 𝙋𝘼𝙎𝙏-𝘿𝙐𝙀 𝙗𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙. Please take note of the following areas and make every effort to have your past-due bills paid and settled on time. We also inform you that no deferrals will be given for the abovementioned areas.

SOURCE: GEBE Facebook post

NV GEBE