GEBE board declines PM’s request to resign voluntarily, Mercelina initiates corporate legal process | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The board of GEBE has declined Prime Minister Luc Mercelina’s request to resign voluntarily, leaving him with no choice but to initiate formal legal proceedings to remove them.

In its written response to the Prime Minister, the board argued that the reasons he cited for their resignation relate to management responsibilities, not the duties of the board. This position appears to overlook the fact that the board is responsible for oversight of, and in some cases, give directivess to management, and that inaction carries accountability consequences.

The board reportedly acknowledged that each member can individually choose to resign but confirmed that none have opted to do so. They informed the Prime Minister that if he proceeds with legal action, they expect him to follow the law and corporate procedures. It is understood that this is precisely the course of action Mercelina has now decided to take.

“This is not about politics or personalities. This is about a utility company that has failed the people for too long and a government that refuses to stand by and watch,” Mercelina said in early August. “GEBE is not a playground for power, it’s a lifeline for every household and business on this island.”

The Prime Minister outlined a series of failures by the board, including its mishandling of the 2022 cyberattack, which crippled GEBE’s systems and left customers in limbo for months. More than two years later, residents still face billing chaos, with invoices that are inconsistent, unclear, and often unfair. He also pointed to the board’s refusal to act on fuel clause reforms, its disregard for recommendations from the Regulatory Authority Curaçao (RAC) aimed at lowering electricity costs, and its resistance to participating in broader relief initiatives despite public outcry.

“The board was appointed under a previous administration,” Mercelina stated. “Their term may extend to 2025/2026, but performance has an expiry date and for this board, that time has passed.

In the meantime, the board has stated it will continue to provide what it reportedly describes as “good governance” over GEBE’s operations.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/gebe-board-declines-pms-request-to-resign-voluntarily-mercelina-initiates-corporate-legal-process