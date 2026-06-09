GEBE Encourages Customers to Address Outstanding Balances and Respect Employee Safety

PHILIPSBURG – NV GEBE wishes to address concerns regarding customer accounts with outstanding balances and to provide clarity on the company’s ongoing efforts to work with customers facing payment challenges.

As the utility provider for our community, NV GEBE remains committed to delivering reliable electricity and water services to homes and businesses across St. Maarten. We recognize that some customers may have accumulated balances over an extended period of time due to various circumstances. Our goal is not to create hardship, but rather to work together with customers to find reasonable solutions before service interruptions become necessary.

We strongly encourage customers with outstanding balances to visit our offices and speak with our Customer Care Representative as soon as possible. Early communication allows us to review individual situations and discuss the possibility of a payment plan. This will help customers avoid the inconvenience of disconnection of service.

NV GEBE understands that utility services are essential to daily life. At the same time, the continued provision of these services depends on the timely payment of accounts. Just as NV GEBE has a responsibility to provide safe and reliable electricity and water to the community, customers have a responsibility to pay for the services they consume. Maintaining this balance is essential to ensuring the long-term sustainability of the utility services upon which our entire community depends.

Additionally, NV GEBE wishes to remind the public that threats, intimidation, harassment, or abusive behavior directed toward our employees will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Whether such behavior occurs in person, by telephone, through social media platforms, or by any other means, it will be taken seriously and may be referred to the appropriate authorities when necessary.

Our employees are dedicated members of the community who work every day to serve the public and carry out the responsibilities entrusted to them. They deserve to perform their duties in a safe and respectful environment.

NV GEBE remains committed to serving the people of St. Maarten with professionalism, fairness, and transparency. We encourage any customer with concerns about their account to contact us directly so that we can work together toward a solution.

Source: Press Release