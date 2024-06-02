GEBE engine catches fire at Cay Bay Power Plant

CAY BAY – NV GEBE would hereby like to report that there was a fire at the Cay Bay Power Plant. This morning, around 6:20 AM, a fire broke out on Engine 9 at the NV GEBE Power Plant due to issues with the auxiliary boiler. Engine 9 has been in operation for over 30 years, surpassing its technical lifespan. The fire department was called in immediately and successfully contained the fire, preventing major damage.

A standby generator was activated to assist with load capacity during the incident. Engine 8 sustained some cabling damage due to the fire on Engine 9, and assessments on Engine 8 are ongoing.

We are pleased to report that all personnel at the power plant are safe, and no injuries were sustained. The safety of our staff is of utmost importance to us, and we are thankful that everyone is unharmed.

NV GEBE would like to express our gratitude to the fire department for their prompt response, which averted any major damages to our power plant. We also commend our dedicated staff for their hard work and cooperation during this incident, ensuring the safety and reliability of our operations remains our top priority.

More information will be provided as it becomes available as a full damage assessment is ongoing.

Source: GEBE press release