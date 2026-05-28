GEBE explains fuel clause, billing and payment options for customers | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Representatives of NV GEBE appeared on Laser 101 on Thursday morning to explain several issues currently affecting customers, including the fuel clause, billing cycles, water leaks, online payments, payment plans, customer service challenges and upcoming improvements to GEBE’s digital services.

During the interview, GEBE representatives Paula Gordon and Iris Arrindell acknowledged the frustration many customers are experiencing, particularly as higher fuel costs and outstanding balances continue to place pressure on households and businesses. They said GEBE understands the concerns in the community, but also emphasized that the company must continue to recover the cost of electricity and water that it purchases and provides to customers.

One of the main issues addressed was the fuel clause. GEBE explained that the fuel clause is calculated based on the cost of fuel purchased from SOL during a given month. Those fuel costs are then calculated at the end of the month and reflected in the billing cycle that follows.

The representatives said some confusion may have occurred because customers may expect the fuel clause to match only the same calendar month as their consumption. However, GEBE’s billing system does not operate from the first day of the month to the last day of the month for every customer. Because the company has about 22,000 customers across different areas, meter reading is carried out daily by area. As a result, each customer’s billing period can vary depending on when their meter is read.

For example, GEBE explained that a customer’s bill may not run from the first day of the month to the last day of the month. If a customer’s meter is read from April 24 to May 22, the bill will reflect that customer’s consumption during that period. However, the fuel clause applied to that bill may be based on fuel purchased by GEBE in April and calculated at the end of that month. This means customers may see a fuel clause adjustment appearing on a bill that covers part of the following month, depending on when their area is read.

GEBE said this means a fuel cost calculated from one month may appear on a bill covering consumption that runs partly into the next month. The company emphasized that the fuel clause is based on the actual price GEBE is charged for fuel by SOL.

GEBE also explained that the energy rate and the fuel clause are separate parts of the electricity bill. The energy rate is a fixed charge applied to consumption, while the fuel clause changes depending on fuel prices. Customers were encouraged to look closely at their total consumption, since electricity use remains a major factor in the final bill.

The representatives said customers should also be aware that the hotter months, particularly July, August and September, often lead to higher electricity use because more customers use air conditioning. They encouraged residents to conserve energy where possible, including by setting air conditioners at moderate temperatures rather than very low settings.

On water bills, GEBE said domestic water rates have remained unchanged for many years, with the first cubic meters billed at long-standing domestic rates. However, the company said many high water bills are connected to leaks on the customer’s side of the meter. GEBE reminded customers that once water passes through the meter, the water is considered used and must be paid for because GEBE also purchases water.

Customers were urged to check their meters regularly. GEBE said some meters show a small faucet indicator, which can signal a leak when water is moving even though no water should be in use. The company said early detection is important because leaks can result in large bills before the customer realizes there is a problem.

GEBE also addressed concerns about whether customers can negotiate bills caused by leaks. While the company said it understands that customers may not always know a leak exists, it stressed that the water has still been consumed and GEBE must also pay for the water it purchases. For that reason, customers are encouraged to inspect their property regularly and contact GEBE as soon as a problem is suspected.

The representatives also urged customers not to wait until disconnection before contacting GEBE. They said many difficult situations arise because customers come in only after services have already been disconnected, when reconnection requirements must then be applied.

GEBE said domestic customers who are struggling can request payment plans. Employees have room to work within a range of approximately 10 to 25 percent down payment for domestic customers, while business customers are generally required to pay 25 percent. GEBE said it can authorize payment arrangements up to two years in some cases.

As an example, GEBE said if a customer has a large outstanding balance and can only afford to pay a smaller amount monthly, the company may still work with that customer through a payment plan. However, if the agreed payment amount is too low to clear the full balance within the two-year payment arrangement period, the remaining balance may have to be renegotiated at the end of that period.

The company said customers should be honest about what they can realistically pay. If a customer can only afford a lower amount, GEBE encouraged them to say so and discuss the options available. However, the representatives also explained that very low payments may not be enough to clear the balance within the two-year period, in which case the remaining balance may have to be renegotiated later.

GEBE also said that when customers are unable to pay anything, the company may refer them to Social Services for assistance. The representatives said GEBE wants to work with customers, but there must also be some form of follow-up and cooperation from the customer.

Online payments were another major topic. GEBE said customers who pay online must ensure that their contract account number is entered correctly and placed first in the payment description. The representatives explained that when payments come through without the full contract account number, or with incomplete information, GEBE may receive the money but not know which customer account it should be applied to.

GEBE also gave an example of a customer who made an online payment and believed the payment should have been applied to the account. When the matter was reviewed, the payment had reached GEBE’s bank account, but the full contract account number had not come through with the transaction. Because of that, GEBE could not immediately identify where the money belonged. The company said this is why customers should place the full contract account number first when paying online.

In such cases, the payment remains unapplied until the customer contacts GEBE and provides proof. GEBE said customers who believe a payment was made but not reflected on their account should come forward with documentation, including payment confirmation, so the company can trace and apply the payment correctly.

The representatives acknowledged that third-party payment systems can sometimes create challenges, especially when the correct reference information does not transfer properly. They said customers should help avoid delays by ensuring their information is complete and accurate when paying through banks or online platforms.

GEBE also clarified how payments are applied when customers have multiple outstanding bills. If a payment matches an outstanding bill, the system generally applies it to the oldest outstanding balance. The representatives said customers should not assume that a payment will automatically be applied to a newer bill if older balances remain unpaid.

On meter readings, GEBE said meters are read according to scheduled areas and that bills are based on those readings. If an unusually high reading is detected, the system can flag it and GEBE can investigate before bills are finalized. In some cases, a technical team may be sent to check whether a meter is faulty. If a meter is confirmed to be faulty, it will be replaced and corrections will be made where necessary.

The representatives also addressed customers who say they were away from home but still received high bills. GEBE explained that if the meter reading is correct, the company must bill based on that reading. Customers who leave the island for extended periods were reminded that water can be shut off while they are away, but they should also consider whether others, such as gardeners or caretakers, may still be using utilities on the property.

GEBE acknowledged that communication and customer service remain areas where improvement is needed. The company said it has dealt with high volumes of customer emails, at one point more than 1,000, but is now closer to being up to date. Customers were reminded to send messages to the proper customer care address so requests can be routed correctly.

The company also said it is working to update customer contact information. Many emails are reportedly bouncing back because addresses on file are outdated or incorrect. Customers are being asked to send their updated email addresses and phone numbers to GEBE by WhatsApp or email, even if they believe GEBE already has the information.

GEBE said accurate contact information is important because the company needs to reach customers directly with bills, notices and service updates. The representatives noted that not everyone uses social media or listens to radio, so direct communication through email or messaging is necessary.

The company also announced that work is ongoing on its customer portal. Internal testing is being carried out to ensure the portal works properly before it goes live. Once launched, the portal is expected to allow customers to view consumption, bills, meter readings and other account information online. GEBE said its website is already up and indicates that the portal is “coming soon.”

GEBE also plans to go into communities in the coming weeks, possibly in June or July, to engage directly with customers. The representatives said the goal is to give residents an opportunity to speak with GEBE, update their information, ask questions and address account-related concerns. They cautioned that not every issue can be solved in one day, but said the company is working to improve service and rebuild trust.

The representatives also said GEBE is preparing more public education efforts, including videos and other outreach material to help customers better understand bills, consumption, conservation, payment options and account procedures.

On renewable energy, GEBE said the company is working on renewable energy initiatives, although previous challenges and crises have slowed progress. The representatives said the company would have been further ahead if not for the setbacks it has faced in recent years, but work in that area continues.

GEBE also briefly addressed the 25-cent stamp duty that appears on bills, explaining that it is a tax connected to the issuance of the bill, similar to stamp duties that were historically applied to checks and other documents.

The company said it recognizes that many residents are struggling financially and that utility bills can be a heavy burden. However, GEBE stressed that customers should contact the company early, ask questions, update their information and work with GEBE before balances reach the point of disconnection.

GEBE said its objective is to meet customers halfway where possible, while also ensuring that the company remains financially able to provide electricity and water to the community.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/gebe-explains-fuel-clause-billing-and-payment-options-for-customers