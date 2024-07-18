GEBE has containerized generators transported to Power Plant

CAY BAY – Via their Facebook page GEBE announced that “the containerized generators were all transported to the Power Plant on Wednesday 17th of July 2024. All seven (7) generators were placed awaiting the auxiliaries (fuel tanks, transformers, switch gears and control office) to arrive today, 18th of July”.

“The schedule for the upcoming weeks is to execute the grounding, fuel lines, high-voltage cable installation, and communications. Once in place, the immediate plant will alleviate the loadshedding”.

“NV GEBE regrets the inconvenience that the loadshedding has caused to customers and remains steadfast in its efforts to rapidly have the immediate plant commissioned and operational as per schedule. NV GEBE will continue to share ongoing updates on the project progress to the community”.

Source: GEBE Facebook page