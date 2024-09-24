GEBE prepares for 20 MW generators arrival on Oct 2

CAY BAY – GEBE made the following announcement today, September 24th 2024, on their social media:

“In keeping the public informed about our ongoing developments, NV GEBE is pleased to announce that Phase Two of our project is underway.

We are currently busy with our civil works to ensure a smooth setup and installation of the 20MW generators. The site is being cleared, and preparations are being made.

Progress:

•20 generators are scheduled to arrive on October 2.

•Transformers, cabinets, cables, pipes, and fittings are expected to arrive on October 7.

•Oil tanks will be delivered on October 16.

We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work diligently to improve our reliability. Hope is on the horizon!

Source GEBE Facebook page