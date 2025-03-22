GEBE Reports Island Wide Outage

CAY BAY – NV GEBE hereby informs the general public that around 3:40AM this morning (Saturday, March 22, 2025) a short circuit in the Medium Voltage Room caused the power plant to automatically shut down as a protective measure to our infrastructure resulting in an island wide outage.

Our team is actively working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. This incident was beyond our control. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding.

For further updates, please stay tuned to our official channels.

Source: Press Release