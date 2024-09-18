GEBE restores power after multiple blackouts

CAY BAY – NV GEBE experienced an island-wide power outage early this morning, which began at approximately 3:57 AM.

The Power Plant team immediately went into action to address the situation and worked swiftly to restore power, prioritizing critical areas such as the Hospital, Airport, Police Station, School districts, and all areas with water pumps, especially the ones feeding the school Districts. At around 10:45 AM, the situation was largely stabilized across the island, and power had been restored to all areas with the exception of a small isolated area in Cay Bay.

Following the restoration of power, the Power Plant continued to conduct their technical assessment on two particular units whereby loadshedding was implemented in order to maintain the stability across the grid. The assessment will continue throughout the course of the afternoon and evening. A further update will be provided once the assessment has been finalized.

NV GEBE understands the inconvenience caused and appreciates the patience of its customers during this period. We assure you this was beyond our control.

We remain committed to ensuring a reliable and consistent power supply, and our teams are continuously working diligently to improve our service to the community.

Source: Press Release