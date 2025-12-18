GEBE Updates Billing System

PHILIPSBURG – NV GEBE has announced that its billing system has been further restored, now also featuring a new bill format that displays customers’ complete outstanding balances. The company acknowledges the concerns raised by some residents and underscores its commitment to guiding the community through this transition with empathy, transparency, and support.

NV GEBE expresses appreciation for the community’s patience throughout the system restoration process.

𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦

The process of sending bills via e-mail is now fully automated. Customers are encouraged to contact NV GEBE to ensure that their e-mail addresses are correct. Once NV GEBE attaches your e-mail address to the contract account, the bills are created monthly, and the system follows through to automatically send it to customers. If we don’t have an email, then the bill gets printed and delivered to you by our meter readers.

𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬

If the bill is two weeks past due, the system automatically proposes disconnection. We urge customers with past due bills to contact NV GEBE to make payments and/or create a payment

plan to avoid disconnection.

Customers who have not received their bill, whether by hand delivery or e-mail, are encouraged to visit the Customer Care Department or send an email to customercare@nvgebe.com for

immediate assistance.

𝐄𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠

The company reminds customers making bank transfers to always include their contract account number so payments can be applied automatically and correctly to the respective bill.

𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 “𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡” 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬

NV GEBE has a structured process in place to investigate unusually high bills automatically, including checks for:

–Water leaks, which fall under the customer’s responsibility.

–Abnormal consumption trends, which can be monitored along with the customer.

–Possible tampering with NV GEBE equipment, which are subject to fines, once detected through the company’s checks and balances.

Each situation is reviewed individually, and bill adjustments are made when justified.

𝐔𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞, 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐥 & 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡

A new website and Customer Portal will be launched in the first quarter of 2026, allowing customers to track usage, view billing details directly, and make payments online, with real-time updates. Furthermore, to keep customers up to date, NV GEBE is also continuing its community-focused initiatives, including:

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 to help residents understand how to read and manage their bills.

𝐍𝐕 𝐆𝐄𝐁𝐄 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 an outreach program that brings staff into neighborhoods to answer questions and provide on-site guidance with hands-on resolution of billing concerns.

NV GEBE remains dedicated to serving customers and supporting the community through ensuring that every customer has access to clear information and compassionate assistance.

The company reaffirmed its dedication to working closely with the community, emphasizing shared responsibility, transparency, and the importance of sustaining essential utility services

for the community of St. Maarten.

Customers that need support or to schedule an appointment may contact NV GEBE at:

E-mail: customercare@nvgebe.com

WhatsApp: ((721) 588-3117.

Source: Press Release