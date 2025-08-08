GED Program re-commences at Pointe Blanche correctional institution | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Management of the Point Blanche Correctional Institution on Thursday announced the official re-commencement of the GED (General Educational Development Program) for inmates, effective Monday, August 11, 2025.

The much needed GED program, was temporarily suspended following the unfortunate incident in May which rendered the original classroom facility unusable.

The classes are now set to resume in a newly designated and fully prepared location within the institution.

Dr. Boston and Dr. Pierre of the Climb Foundation, who were invited to inspect and set up the area before the commencement, expressed thanks to all stakeholders and showed their eagerness to resume and complete the work that they were appointed to do.

Management in turn expressed a special word of gratitude to Climb Foundation for their patience and unwavering commitment during the unforeseen disruption.

Management also wishes to sincerely commend and thank everyone involved, both internal and external, whose collaborative efforts ensured that a suitable alternative learning environment was identified and made ready in a timely manner. Your dedication to the rehabilitation and educational advancement of the inmate population is truly appreciated.

Prison Management together with the Climb Foundation are optimistically looking forward to the continued success of this vital educational program and anticipates positive outcomes for all participants.

In Photo: Prison Director Steven Carty, Head of Corrections Henrietta Doran-York, Sr. Prison Officer Silvio Martina together with Dr. Yadira Boston and Dr. Delroy Pierre of Climb Foundation in the GED room.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ged-program-re-commences-at-pointe-blanche-correctional-institution